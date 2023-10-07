South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup opener

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in ICC World Cup 2023 opener.

South Africa set record 429 with 3 centuries.

Sri Lanka bowled out for 326.

South Africa began their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign in style, thrashing Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Batting first, South Africa set a record-breaking 429-run target for Sri Lanka, thanks to centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram. Markram’s century was the fastest ever in the history of the World Cup, scored in just 49 balls.

Sri Lanka got off to a poor start in reply, losing Pathum Nissanka in the first over. However, Kusal Mendis led a brief fightback with a quick 76, but Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 326 runs in 44.5 overs.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the pick of the South African bowlers with three wickets each.

South Africa’s Record-Breaking Batting

South Africa’s total of 429 was the highest ever in the history of the World Cup, and it was also the first time that three different batters had scored centuries in the same innings.

De Kock, van der Dussen, and Markram all played superb innings, and they were well supported by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller down the order.

Sri Lanka’s Poor Start

Sri Lanka got off to a terrible start in their chase, losing Nissanka in the first over and then Mendis in the 13th over.

Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka played some good cricket, but Sri Lanka were always struggling to keep up with the required run rate.

South Africa’s Dominant Performance

South Africa’s victory was a dominant one, and they will be full of confidence heading into their next match against Australia.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will need to pick themselves up quickly if they want to avoid a group stage exit.

