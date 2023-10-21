South Africa jump to third in World Cup points table after thrashing England

South Africa climbs to 3rd in World Cup points.

South Africa outclassed England, claiming a staggering 229-run victory in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

This emphatic win propelled South Africa to the third position in the points table and saw them earn the distinction of having the most improved net run rate (NRR) among all competing teams, registering an impressive NRR of 2.212.

England’s quest to chase down a mammoth target of 400 runs proved to be a daunting task as their top-order batters crumbled under the relentless pressure of the South African bowling attack. Notably, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes, all key players, failed to reach double-digit scores.

The English team appeared to be heading towards a crushing 300-run defeat, but a spirited resistance emerged from their lower-order batsmen, Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood. The pair put on a 70-run partnership, with Wood contributing an unbeaten 43 runs off just 17 deliveries, serving as a glimmer of hope for England.

Nevertheless, the South African bowlers, led by the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jensen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Gerald Coetzee, orchestrated a relentless assault on the English batters, eventually dismissing them for a mere 170 runs as wickets tumbled in rapid succession.

South Africa’s dominance began with their batting performance, as they posted an imposing target of 400 runs for England. Despite losing an early wicket, that of Quinton de Kock for just four runs in the first over, the Proteas remained resolute and continued to attack with determination.

Reeza Hendricks and Russie van der Dussen were the architects of a crucial 121-run partnership, setting the foundation for a formidable total. The English bowlers faced further torment when Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jensen put on a partnership of 151 runs. Klaasen notched a blazing century, accumulating 109 runs off a mere 67 deliveries, featuring 16 boundaries, while Jensen contributed a brisk 75 runs off 42 balls, adorned with nine boundaries.

With this victory, South Africa has moved up to the third position in the World Cup points table. Their next match is scheduled against Bangladesh on October 24 at the same venue, while England will face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on October 26, in a bid to regain their footing in the tournament.

