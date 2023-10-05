SPL 2023: Benazirabad Lals Squad 2023 has announced!

KARACHI – Sindh Premier League 2023 event will start in December – Squad for All teams of Sindh Premier League upcoming season has announced.

BENAZIRABAD LALS  SQUAD:

Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, Fahim Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Arafat Minhas, Haris Sohail, Rehan Afridi, Yasir Khan, Abdul Rafay, Shayan Sheikh, Salman Hanif, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Razzaq, M Umar Ejaz, Muteeb Ahmed, M Saad Asif, Wahab Hasan

BENAZIRABAD LALS

