Sri Lanka Fined by ICC for Slow Over-Rate in Defeat Against South Africa

Sri Lanka’s cricket team has been fined 10 percent of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during their recent match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

The penalty was imposed by Javagal Srinath, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, as Sri Lanka fell two overs short of the required over-rate, as per ICC’s announcement on Sunday.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are fined 5 percent of their match fees for each over they fail to bowl within the allotted time. In this case, Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, accepted the fine, thus avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levied by match referees Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, with support from the third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf.

Despite a valiant effort by the Sri Lankan batsmen in their pursuit of a massive 429-run target set by South Africa, Shanaka’s team ultimately suffered a significant defeat.

South Africa’s innings was marked by stellar performances from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, all of whom achieved centuries. Markram notably scored the fastest century in World Cup history, taking just 49 balls to reach the milestone, surpassing Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien’s record of 50 balls set in the 2011 World Cup, also held in India.

This colossal total posted by South Africa became the highest-ever in the history of the World Cup, and it marked the first time that three different batters scored centuries in a single innings.

In response, Sri Lanka faced early setbacks, with opener Pathum Nissanka getting clean-bowled by Marco Jansen in the very first over. However, Kusal Mendis led a spirited fightback with a rapid 76 off 42 balls, which included eight sixes and four fours. Despite the efforts of Mendis and later Charith Asalanka, who contributed 79 off 65 with 12 boundaries, and skipper Dasun Shanaka, who scored 68 runs, Sri Lanka ultimately fell short of the monumental target set by South Africa.

This match will be remembered not only for the high-scoring encounter but also for Sri Lanka’s fine related to their slow over-rate, highlighting the importance of maintaining the pace of play in international cricket.

