Sri Lanka gets massive boost ahead of Pakistan encounter

Theekshana returns for Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka seeks redemption after a big loss in their opening match.

Hasaranga out with injury, replaced by Wellalage.

In preparation for their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, Sri Lanka is set to welcome back key spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The young spinner had missed their tournament opener against South Africa, in which Sri Lanka suffered a hefty 102-run defeat.

Assistant coach Naveed Nawaz has confirmed that Theekshana is likely to feature in the starting XI for the crucial match against Pakistan, as Sri Lanka aims to bounce back from their loss to South Africa. Nawaz stated, “He’s fit and should play tomorrow. Didn’t want to risk him in the first game against medical advice but he should be ready here.”

Following their defeat to South Africa in Delhi, the Sri Lankan team faced a 12-hour flight to Hyderabad for their second match. Nawaz anticipates that they will encounter similar batting-friendly pitches and emphasized the importance of executing their plans effectively and learning from each game.

The inclusion of Maheesh Theekshana is significant for Sri Lanka, given his impressive record of 44 wickets in just 27 One Day International (ODI) matches. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka is already without their all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who couldn’t make it to the World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury. Hasaranga’s replacement, Dunith Wellalage, made a notable impact by dismantling India’s top order in the Asia Cup 2023 last month.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the World Cup includes:

Dasun Shanaka (c)

Kusal Mendis (vc)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

