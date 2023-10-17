Sri lankan cricketer Gunathilaka to make international comeback after found not guilty

Danushka Gunathilaka was cleared of assault charges.

SLC had suspended Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket in November 2022.

Gunathilaka has expressed a strong desire to return to training and cricket.

Danushka Gunathilaka’s verdict of not guilty for assault means that he can resume playing both domestic and international cricket.https://www.bolnews.com/sports/2023/10/south-africa-crush-sri-lanka-by-102-runs-in-world-cup-opener/

While the legal process was still ongoing, the board suspended Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket in November 2022, despite the fact that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had supported him throughout his legal proceedings in Australia, even going so far as to pay his legal fees, which the board stated Gunathilaka is required to repay.

But an “independent inquiry committee” appointed by SLC has now recommended an “immediate lifting of [Gunathilaka’s] cricketing ban, allowing him to resume regular activities and return to national duty”. Gunathilaka, 32, has himself expressed a strong desire to return to training and cricket since being found not guilty in a Sydney court on September 23.

Additionally, he declared he will sue the Australian government for damages. In addition to being restricted from using dating apps and social media, Gunathilaka had to stay in Australia for the duration of the judicial proceedings. Eventually, these restrictions were lifted.

During this period, Gunathilaka did, however, have the backing of a few well-known people, including a government minister and several current and former cricket players.

This was the most recent suspension that SLC had placed on Gunathilaka. Prior to June 2021, he had been suspended three times for disciplinary infractions. On that occasion, he had broken the bio-secure bubble protecting the Sri Lankan squad in England along with Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

