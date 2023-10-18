Stokes on track to return for England’s next World Cup match

Ben Stokes set to return from knee injury in ICC World Cup.

In a much-anticipated update, England’s cricket team head coach, Matthew Mott, has shed light on the potential return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been grappling with a persistent left-knee injury for the past few months.

Stokes, a key figure in the England squad, recently came out of retirement from ODIs to serve as a specialist middle-order batter, and his performance did not disappoint, marked by his astonishing 182-run innings against New Zealand, setting a record as England’s highest ODI score.

However, Stokes, at the age of 32, has missed three crucial matches against the Black Caps, Bangladesh, and a surprising upset against Afghanistan due to his ongoing injury. With England’s hopes of progressing to the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals hanging by a thread, the news of his potential return comes as a beacon of hope.

According to Coach Mott, the 32-year-old is likely to mark his comeback in a pivotal match against South Africa on October 21 in Mumbai. This match is a must-win for the defending champions if they aim to keep their semi-final aspirations alive.

“We’ve obviously been relatively conservative with him, but the medical staff were always confident that South Africa was a game we could target,” Mott stated. “I haven’t had a report on him in the last 24 hours, but before that, he was on target. So fingers crossed, he can tick off all the things that need to be ticked off and he comes back into that side. He’s like the spiritual leader of the group in many ways, and he certainly spoke really well after the game the other day, and spoke about that need to really assert ourselves.”

England’s journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by two losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan, with their solitary win coming against Bangladesh. With no room for error, the inclusion of Ben Stokes has become a necessity, even though he can’t contribute with the ball due to his knee issues. However, his presence alone can provide the much-needed leadership and control to an English side struggling to find their footing in the competition.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Netherlands delivered a shocking 38-run defeat to South Africa in Dharamshala. The Proteas, who were ranked third in the ICC World Cup points table before this loss, still hold their position, but their net run rate (NRR) has taken a hit, dropping to 1.385.

As cricket fans worldwide await Ben Stokes’ potential return, all eyes will be on the crucial England vs. South Africa clash on October 21, as the defending champions strive to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

