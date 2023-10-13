Subhman Gill “99 percent available” for PAKvsIND, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma held a pre-match press conference.

He revealed that Gill is 99 percent available for the PAKvsIND clash.

Gill was diagnosed with dengue a week earlier.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the opener Subhman Gill has fully recovered from his illness.

He is likely to join his team in Ahmedabad ahead of the clash with the Pakitan in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The young opener has missed the first two games of the mega event as he was hospitalized in Chennai due to dengue.

However, in his attempt to face Pakistan, the explosive right-hander has made enormous progress over the past few days and appears to be available for selection for the crucial match in Ahmedabad.

Rohit announced the news during a pre-match press conference where he was optimistic about Gill’s fitness.

“99 percent he (Gill) is available,” Rohit said.

“We’ll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that.”

Both teams last came face to face in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter where India won the match by 228 runs. the match was completed the next day as the first day was affected by rain.

Pakistan and India have both won their first two games of the ongoing mega event.

The Men in Green defeated the Netherlands in their opening game by 81 runs and then went on to defeat Sri Lanka in a record run chase.

India won the opening match against Australia by 6 wickets and then thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

The match will begin at 01:30 PM PST (02:00 PM local time) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

