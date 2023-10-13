Subhman Gill wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for September

Subhman Gill won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award.

He outclassed Siraj and Malan.

He is currently the number 2 batter in ODIs.

Advertisement

India’s star batter Subhman Gill has won the ICC Men’s Play of the Month for September 2023. He had been in his top form and displayed some exceptional batting skills ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Gill was nominated along with his fellow teammate Mohammad Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan. He outclassed both players to claim the award.

Gill amassed 450 runs in ODIs at an average of 80 during the month of September.

The right-hand batter was also the leading run-scorer during the Asia Cup 2023. He amassed 302 runs at an average of 75.5. He also scored 27 unbeaten against Sri Lanka in the final which they won by 10 wickets.

After hitting three figures against Bangladesh (121) in the Asia Cup for two tons in September, the right-hander hammered a century against Australia (104) in the second of those ODIs.

In addition, Gill reached three half-centuries last month and was only removed twice from eight innings for fewer than fifty runs.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings and has an amazing record in ODIs, having amassed 1917 runs at an average of 66.1 and a strike rate of 102.84 in 35 matches.

Despite missing India’s early World Cup matches due to illness, Gill is crucial to the team’s hopes of winning the title for the first time since 2011.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Subhman Gill “99 percent available” for PAKvsIND, says Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma held a pre-match press conference. He revealed that Gill is...