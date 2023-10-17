Swedish fans spend night in hotels under police protection after Brussels shooting

Two Swedish fans were killed in a shooting in Brussels.

Sweden’s Euro 2024 qualifier versus Belgium was called off.

The assailant was fatally shot by Brussels police.

Advertisement

Following the shooting deaths of two Swedish citizens in Brussels on Monday, some 400 supporters of Sweden spent the night in hotels under police protection.

For security considerations, Sweden’s Euro 2024 qualifying match versus Belgium was called off at the half.

Around 22:45 BST, the stadium was evacuated, and the final patrons and employees left at 03:00 (04:00 local time).

After taking a plane back home, the Swedish players will now rejoin their clubs.

The assailant was fatally shot by Brussels police on Tuesday morning.

Alexander De Croo, the prime minister of Belgium, described the murders as “a harrowing act of terrorism” during a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The King Baudouin Stadium, which is just three miles (five kilometers) from the scene of the shooting, was deemed “the safest place” by Belgian officials and police before the game began on Monday. This information was provided by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF), who received news of the killings shortly before kickoff.

At halftime, the referees and players were informed that the score was 1-1. Victor Lindelof, a defender for Manchester United and captain of Sweden, remarked that the players felt “at ease” with security.

“They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels,” he continued.

Lindelof stated that since Belgium has qualified for Euro 2024 and Sweden is no longer able to qualify, he saw “no reason” to rematch the match.

It has not been confirmed whether the victims were in Brussels to watch the match, although SvFF chairman Fredrik Reinfeldt said: “What happened is a disgusting attack on innocent people who were going to a football match. We all feel enormous anger and sadness.”

The case’s prosecutor stated that the victims’ nationality was most likely the driving force.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Poland Disappoints Fans, Drawing Moldova in Euro 2024 Qualifier Moldova stuns with 1-1 draw against Poland in Euro 2024 qualifier. Goals...