Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Fined for Speeding

Rohit Sharma fined for reckless driving en route to World Cup match.

Sharma leads in World Cup runs, with a record-breaking century.

Sharma aims for India’s fourth win against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has reportedly received three traffic fines for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while on his way to Pune to join the team for their match against Bangladesh on October 19.

India has won their first three matches at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, defeating Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Sharma was allegedly driving at speeds exceeding 200 km/h, resulting in three traffic fines for reckless driving.

Indian media reports suggest that a traffic department official expressed concerns about Sharma’s dangerous driving on a busy highway during the World Cup and recommended that he travel in the team bus with a police escort. The media also mentioned that Sharma was driving a Lamborghini with a number plate displaying his highest One Day International (ODI) score of ‘264.’

Despite these off-field incidents, Sharma, who is 36 years old, has been in exceptional form during the World Cup, emerging as India’s top run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 217 runs in three innings with an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 141.83. He has also registered one century and one half-century.

In the second match against Afghanistan, Sharma delivered a remarkable performance by scoring 131 runs off 84 balls and breaking several records during his innings. He achieved the fastest century by an Indian batter in World Cups (in just 63 balls), holds the record for the most international cricket sixes (562), has the most centuries in ODI World Cups (7 centuries), is joint-fastest to 1000 runs in ODI World Cups (in 19 innings), and ranks third in the list of most ODI centuries (31).

As a result, the Indian captain played another outstanding innings by making 86 runs off 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan, leading India to victory by seven wickets. Sharma is poised to deliver another remarkable performance against Bangladesh in the upcoming game, with the aim of securing India’s fourth consecutive win.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world