Tennis: Ben Shelton Wins Maiden ATP Title in Tokyo

Ben Shelton wins first ATP Tour title in Japan Open.

Semifinal comeback boosts him to ATP Ranking No. 15.

Youngest Tokyo champ since 2001, part of father-son winners.

American tennis prodigy Ben Shelton staged a remarkable comeback, defeating his opponent Aslan Karatsev with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-1.

This victory marked a significant milestone in Shelton’s burgeoning career as he secured his first ATP Tour title. The highly-anticipated final took place on a riveting Sunday, concluding after 84 minutes of intense action.

Shelton’s journey to the title was marked by resilience and unwavering determination. He came back from a set and a 2-5 deficit in the semi-final against Marcos Giron, a feat that clearly fueled his momentum going into the championship match. During the final, Shelton showcased an aggressive style of play, consistently taking the ball early on return to apply pressure on Karatsev. His tactics paid off as he emerged victorious and etched his name in the annals of tennis history.

Notably, Ben Shelton became the sixth first-time tour-level winner of the season and the first player since Lorenzo Musetti in 2022 to clinch their maiden ATP Tour title at a prestigious 500 event. This remarkable achievement will see him soar to a career-high No. 15 in the ATP Rankings, a significant leap from his No. 96 position at the start of the season.

Reflecting on his victory, a jubilant Shelton shared, “That meant a lot to me and my team. We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don’t just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week. I am not saying I am anywhere there yet, but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo is really special.”

This triumph is a testament to Shelton’s burgeoning talent, as earlier in the season, he advanced to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the US Open, becoming the youngest American man to achieve this feat in New York since Michael Chang in 1992. With a standout 14-2 record in his past 16 matches and a quarterfinal appearance in Shanghai just the week prior, Ben Shelton is unquestionably one of the rising stars of the tennis world.

Adding to the significance of his victory, Shelton now stands as the youngest Tokyo champion since Lleyton Hewitt, who achieved the same feat at the age of 20 in 2001. Moreover, he follows in the footsteps of his father, Bryan Shelton, as an ATP Tour titlist, making them the fourth father-son duo to win tour-level singles titles in the Open Era (since 1968).

Ben Shelton’s success in the Japan Open final marks a thrilling chapter in the world of tennis and sets the stage for what promises to be a brilliant career ahead. Tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the next chapter in this young American’s journey.

