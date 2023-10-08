Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League table with eight matches played.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has overseen a remarkable turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

Tottenham fans have reason to be optimistic about their club’s prospects this season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, expressed his team’s determination to alter the club’s fate following their impressive start to the Premier League season, marking their best beginning since 1960-61.

The Spurs secured the top spot in the league with a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Luton Town, even though they played the second half with only 10 players.

With eight league matches played, Postecoglou’s team remains undefeated and now leads the league by two points, ahead of treble winners Manchester City and three points ahead of last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, who were set to face each other on Sunday.

Last season, Tottenham struggled, finishing eighth under the management of Antonio Conte, who was dismissed in March. Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival from Celtic in June, he has overseen a remarkable turnaround in the club’s fortunes, becoming the eighth permanent manager at Tottenham since their last major trophy win in 2008.

Postecoglou acknowledged the significant change in the team’s performance, emphasizing the unity and resilience of his players. He stated, “We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games, but apart from the football, which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great. The players want to change the destiny of this club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”

The only goal of the match was scored by Dutch defender Micky van de Ven in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a cutback from new signing James Maddison after a short corner move by Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou expressed his love for winning and his commitment to his style of play. He also credited the summer recruits for their significant impact on the team’s success, emphasizing the importance of continued recruitment success.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reason to be optimistic about their club’s prospects this season, as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title under Ange Postecoglou’s leadership.

