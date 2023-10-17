UFC 294 Start Time and PPV Price for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

Main event: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski title rematch.

Co-main event: Chimaev vs. Usman in a title eliminator.

MMA enthusiasts around the globe are gearing up for an electrifying night of action as UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 is poised to hit the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21.

This marquee event is set to feature a series of thrilling bouts headlined by a highly anticipated championship rematch between two formidable fighters. Let’s take a closer look at the highlight of this event.

Main Event:

In the five-round main event, the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (24-1), will make the second defense of his title against the current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). The stage is set for a dramatic rematch, with Makhachev emerging victorious in their first meeting in February. Volkanovski, however, bounced back in July by stopping Yair Rodriguez in the third round and retaining his 145-pound crown for the fifth time. MMA fans can’t wait to see if Volkanovski can avenge his earlier loss and potentially claim Makhachev’s coveted lightweight title.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) is set to go up against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). This three-round bout serves as a UFC middleweight title eliminator, and it promises to be a battle for the ages. Chimaev’s meteoric rise and Usman’s experience as a former champion will collide, and fans can expect nothing short of an epic showdown.

Star-Studded Card:

The star-studded card doesn’t end there. Johnny Walker (21-7) will take on Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) at light heavyweight, while Warlley Alves (15-6) faces Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) in an exciting middleweight clash. Additionally, Muin Gafurov (18-5) and Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) will lock horns in a bantamweight bout, ensuring that fans will be treated to an action-packed evening from start to finish.

International Viewing Details:

For fans in the United States, UFC 294 will be available via ESPN+ PPV, with the main card scheduled to start on Saturday, October 21, at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The PPV cost is $79.99, and there are various package options for subscribers. The preliminary card can be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

Australian MMA enthusiasts won’t be left out, as UFC 294 airs on Sunday, October 22, at 5 am AEDT live on Kayo. The PPV cost in Australia is $59.95, with no separate Kayo subscription required to purchase the event. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 am AEDT and can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

Full Fight Card:

The full UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 fight card is stacked with talent, including intriguing matchups like Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev, Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek, and many more.

