UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev start times in UK and US

UFC 294: Two mega rematches, one big night.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 for lightweight title.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman at middleweight.

UFC 294, one of the biggest fight cards of the year, is set to take place on Saturday, October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event has undergone two major late changes, but it is arguably even bigger than it was originally.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev narrowly outpointed Volkanovski in February, and the latter is stepping in for the injured Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, rising star Khamzat Chimaev will fight former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who makes his middleweight debut after replacing Paulo Costa. Costa is facing a slew of surgeries on an injured elbow.

Both of the main and co-main events are highly anticipated rematches, and they are sure to draw a massive audience.

Here is the full card for UFC 294:

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 (lightweight title)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman (middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves (middleweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Prelims

Tim Elliot vs Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek (lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

UFC 294 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

