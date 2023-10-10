UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028, Turkey and Italy to host 2032 edition

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will host Euro 2028.

Turkey and Italy will host Euro 2032.

These announcements mark a significant moment in European football.

In a historic announcement made by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Tuesday, the landscape of European football tournaments has been unveiled for the next decade.

Euro 2028: United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland Win Bid

In a momentous decision, the UEFA Executive Committee awarded the hosting rights for the UEFA European Football Championship 2028 to a collective bid put forth by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. This joint effort solidified the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland as the proud hosts of Euro 2028.

The bid outlined plans to hold matches in ten different stadiums across the region, with iconic venues such as Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Belfast’s Casement Park, and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium among the selected venues. Football enthusiasts from across the continent can look forward to witnessing the magic of Euro 2028 unfold against the backdrop of these historic arenas.

Euro 2032: Turkey and Italy Unite for Hosting Duties

In an equally significant development, the UEFA Executive Committee also confirmed Turkey and Italy as the hosts for the UEFA European Football Championship 2032. This announcement came after both nations initially submitted individual bids but eventually decided to join forces and present a compelling joint proposal.

Turkey, which had initially aimed to host both Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, withdrew its candidacy for the 2028 tournament after its joint bid with Italy for 2032 was approved by European football’s governing body. This collaborative effort underscores the unity and shared vision between the Turkish and Italian football associations.

As football aficionados eagerly await the next chapters in European football history, these announcements set the stage for thrilling tournaments that will undoubtedly captivate fans, celebrating the rich tradition of football in Europe.

The Road Ahead

The selection of host nations for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 marks a significant moment in European football, with anticipation building for these prestigious tournaments. As preparations get underway and football enthusiasts eagerly await the action, one thing is certain: the spirit of competition, unity, and celebration of the beautiful game will shine brightly in both the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Turkey, and Italy in the years to come.

