UK and Ireland to host UEFA EURO 2028 in groundbreaking tournament

The UEFA Executive Committee has officially announced that the UK and Ireland will host the UEFA EURO 2028 tournament. This decision was made after a presentation by leaders from the UK and Ireland Football Associations, accompanied by Welsh football star Gareth Bale, during a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.
The joint bid, a unique partnership involving five football associations, was successful due to its clear vision of promoting diversity and inclusivity in football, reaching out to new audiences, and inspiring the next generation of players, fans, and volunteers.
The tournament, set to be the largest sporting event ever jointly hosted by these nations, aims to create lasting football memories and will be conducted under the theme ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.’
The UK and Ireland’s wealth of experience in hosting major sporting events, including the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, played a significant role in securing the bid.
UEFA EURO 2028 UK & Ireland pledges commercial success by attracting record-breaking crowds to its cutting-edge new stadiums and world-class, high-capacity football grounds:
Strong sustainability strategies are also part of the UK-Ireland relationship, which will be further developed in the years leading up to 2028:
The men’s national football teams’ captains joined local youth players to celebrate the announcement of the bid success at home.
The football associations in the UK and Ireland are thrilled that government partners are fully committed to delivering UEFA EURO 2028. This is a great opportunity to revolutionize football development and produce major economic, environmental, and social benefits thanks to the Governments’ once-in-a-generation legacy investment:
The UK and Ireland express their gratitude to UEFA for giving the five-association collaboration the right to host UEFA EURO 2028, and they congratulate Italy and Turkey on their selection to host UEFA EURO 2032.
Celebrations are already in full swing across the UK and Ireland as players, supporters, and local communities anticipate an unforgettable summer football festival at UEFA EURO in 2028.
