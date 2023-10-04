UK and Ireland unopposed to host Euro 2028

UK and Ireland co-host Euro 2028.

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland are set to co-host the Euro 2028 tournament after Turkey withdrew from the bidding process to focus on a joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

The UK and Ireland joint bid was unopposed after UEFA approved Turkey’s request to merge their Euro 2032 bid with Italy.

The UK and Ireland bid has been backed by the five national associations in the UK and Ireland, and it includes 10 selected venues, including Hampden Park in Glasgow, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and Wembley Stadium in London.

The UK and Ireland bid team has said that their proposal is “ground-breaking” for the men’s Euros and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

UEFA will make a final decision on the host of Euro 2028 at a meeting of its executive committee next week. However, with the UK and Ireland as the sole bidders, it is all but certain that the tournament will be awarded to them.

The news of the UK and Ireland’s impending hosting of Euro 2028 will come as a boost to football fans in the UK and Ireland. It will also be a major economic boost for the countries, as the tournament is expected to generate billions of pounds in revenue.

It will also be a chance for the UK and Ireland to showcase their world-class football infrastructure and hospitality to the world.

The UK and Ireland last hosted the Euros in 1996, and they are now set to host the tournament again for the first time in 32 years.

The Euro 2028 tournament is expected to be a huge success, and it will be a memorable occasion for football fans all over the world.

