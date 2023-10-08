Virat Kohli praised for masterclass innings under pressure against Australia

Kohli’s 85 helps India chase 200 vs Australia in World Cup opener.

In a thrilling opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, India showcased their prowess by successfully chasing down a challenging target of 200 runs against Australia.

The star of the show, as always, was none other than the legendary Virat Kohli, who lived up to his reputation as “The Chase Master” with a remarkable 85-run innings.

The early stages of the match saw India facing adversity as they lost three key wickets, including Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, with just two runs on the board within the first two overs. However, the presence of Kohli on the pitch provided a glimmer of hope for the Indian team.

Virat Kohli, at the age of 34, demonstrated his class and composure under pressure by crafting a match-winning 165-run partnership with KL Rahul. Rahul’s explosive finish, marked by a game-winning maximum, brought his individual run tally to an impressive 97 runs.

Kohli’s performance left the cricketing fraternity and fans in awe, as they took to social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), to shower praise on the iconic batsman.

In the bowling department, the Indian team displayed an all-round performance, with spinners playing a crucial role in restricting the Australian side to a modest total of 199 runs.

India, buoyed by their recent triumph in the Asia Cup 2023 and a victorious three-match ODI series against Australia, have begun their World Cup campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, faces an uphill battle with just one win in their last six ODIs. Their limited spin options, relying mainly on Adam Zampa, may pose challenges in the spin-friendly conditions of India.

Upcoming matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 include India facing Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi, while Australia is set to take on the formidable South African side on October 12 in Lucknow. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await more thrilling encounters in this highly anticipated tournament.

