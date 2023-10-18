Virat Kohli Reveals Surprising Factor Behind ICC World Cup 2023 Upsets

Upsets in 2023 Cricket World Cup: Netherlands and Afghanistan.

Kohli warns against underestimating teams.

India vs. Bangladesh match in Pune anticipated.

In the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, fans have witnessed a series of stunning upsets, as the Netherlands defeated South Africa and Afghanistan managed to conquer the defending champions, England.

The world of cricket has been abuzz with these surprising turn of events, prompting Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli to issue a cautionary note against overlooking the so-called major teams in the tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli, who has earned a reputation as one of the most dominant cricketers in the modern era, emphasized that there are no longer any “big teams” in the World Cup. He firmly believes that when too much focus is placed on these powerhouse teams, it often leads to unexpected upsets.

Kohli’s comments come ahead of India’s upcoming clash against Bangladesh, scheduled for October 19 in Pune. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, has maintained an impeccable record in the tournament, winning all three of their previous matches. In contrast, Bangladesh has played three matches, securing a lone victory against Afghanistan while succumbing to losses against New Zealand and England.

Virat Kohli also took the opportunity to highlight the threat posed by Bangladesh’s captain, Shakib Al-Hasan. Having faced Shakib numerous times on the field, Kohli acknowledged the bowler’s exceptional skills. He noted Shakib’s remarkable control, particularly with the new ball, his ability to deceive batsmen, and his economic bowling style. It’s evident that Kohli respects his opponent’s capabilities, and this duel between the two cricketers promises to be a captivating encounter in the forthcoming match.

In response, Shakib Al-Hasan reciprocated the praise, expressing his admiration for Virat Kohli’s batting prowess. Shakib dubbed Kohli as “the best batsman in the modern era” and revealed that he has had the privilege of dismissing him on five occasions. Shakib’s eyes are now firmly set on trying to add another scalp to that list, emphasizing the satisfaction he would derive from taking Kohli’s wicket.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the India-Bangladesh showdown, which is set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. As the 2023 Cricket World Cup continues to deliver remarkable performances and unforeseen outcomes, Kohli’s warning serves as a reminder that underestimating smaller teams in the competition can lead to thrilling surprises on the field.

