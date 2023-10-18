Warner questions Hawk-Eye technology, asks for umpire stats

David Warner criticizes umpiring decisions in ICC World Cup 2023.

Warner wants umpire stats displayed and more transparency.

He seeks clarity on Hawk-Eye technology in cricket.

Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Australian left-handed opener David Warner has lashed out at umpiring decisions and demanded increased transparency in cricket umpiring.

Warner, who is known for his aggressive batting style, expressed his frustration with a particular LBW decision during a recent game against Sri Lanka, which Australia won comfortably.

The incident in question occurred when Warner was given out LBW by the on-field umpire, despite the ball not completely hitting the stumps. After opting for a review, Warner found himself still declared out based on the contentious “umpire’s call.”

In an attempt to address the issue, Warner sought an explanation from the on-field umpire, Joel Wilson. “I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much – not just at myself – but [because] it kept low, and normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it’s pretty much going down leg,” Warner explained. Wilson’s response was that the ball was swinging back, which, in his view, justified the decision.

However, upon reviewing the footage, Warner expressed his annoyance at the way the decision unfolded, emphasizing the lack of control players have over such incidents.

Warner drew attention to other sports, such as Rugby Leagues and the National Rugby League (NRL), where umpire statistics are displayed during matches. He suggested that displaying umpire statistics on the screen when they are announced could provide valuable context to both players and spectators. “It’s just little things to show spectators [that] it’s not easy. You can explain where it’s not easy, [and] why it’s not easy, and then when good decisions are made, they can explain it,” he said.

Advertisement

Warner also raised the issue of transparency regarding the ball-tracking technology provider, Hawk-Eye, and called for greater clarity regarding how this technology works. “I’ve never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works; it’s just for the TV. If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might not refer, or [actually] refer it,” Warner pointed out.

This incident has reignited the debate about the role of technology in cricket and the need for more transparency in umpiring decisions. While it remains to be seen whether Warner’s suggestions will be adopted, they have certainly brought the issue to the forefront of discussions within the cricketing community.

As the ICC World Cup 2023 continues, fans and experts will be watching closely to see if any changes or improvements are made to address the concerns raised by David Warner and others who share his viewpoint.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement