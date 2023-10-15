Wasim Akram advises Haris Rauf to focus on length and swing

Wasim Akram discusses Pakistan’s performance in ICC World Cup 2023.

Akram advises bowlers like Haris Rauf to focus on strategy, not just pace.

He suggests other bowlers need to contribute alongside Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan’s disappointing performance against India in the ICC World Cup 2023 has sparked concerns among fans and cricket enthusiasts.

The legendary former Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, recently shared his insights on the match and, in particular, the performance of fast bowler Haris Rauf.

In the 12th match of the World Cup, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan. This marked Pakistan’s eighth loss to India in the history of the World Cup, intensifying the scrutiny of key players’ subpar performances.

Wasim Akram pointed out that while Haris Rauf possesses impressive pace, it alone may not be enough to take wickets consistently. Akram emphasized that to dismiss top-class batters on the challenging pitches, bowlers need to employ different strategies. He stressed the importance of creating pressure by delivering dot balls, especially when the field is spread wide.

One of the key issues Akram identified in Haris Rauf’s game is his inconsistency in maintaining a steady length, which has resulted in him leaking runs. In contrast, Akram compared Rauf to India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who consistently hits a reliable length, making it difficult for batsmen to capitalize on any inconsistencies.

Moving on to another Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Afridi, who has not been in his best form, Akram suggested that the burden of taking wickets shouldn’t fall solely on him. Despite Afridi’s recent struggles, Akram believes that other bowlers in the team should also contribute by taking wickets. He acknowledged that Afridi had faced a series of injuries, including knee, finger, and elbow injuries, which can affect a bowler’s performance and rhythm. Although Afridi’s performance in the match against India was praised, Akram noted that his line needed improvement.

In the match, India’s Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in his team’s victory by scoring 86 runs off 63 balls. Sharma’s impressive knock featured 12 boundaries and helped India secure the win. India’s dominant performance propelled them to the top of the ICC World Cup points table with an impressive run rate of 1.82.

Pakistan’s batting woes were evident as they were restricted to a total of 191 runs in 42.5 overs, with a notable collapse that saw them lose eight wickets for just 36 runs in 12.5 overs.

As Pakistan seeks to rebound from this defeat, the analysis and insights provided by Wasim Akram offer valuable perspective on the team’s performance and areas that need improvement.

