Wasim Akram Advises Shahnawaz Dahani: Stick to Cricket

Wasim Akram tells Shahnawaz Dahani to stick to cricket, as he sings awfully.

Dahani has not played for Pakistan since October 2022.

Akram’s comments highlight the need for Dahani to break into Pakistan’s star-studded bowling lineup.

Former Pakistani captain and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Wasim Akram, took a hilarious dig at pacer Shahnawaz Dahani on Friday.

Speaking on a local sports show, Akram was asked if Dahani could play a match. He first replied sarcastically, “Someone sent me a video of Shahnawaz Dahani where he was singing. I would like to give him a piece of advice: ‘Please stick to your day job, you were singing awfully.'”

Akram then went on to talk about Dahani’s lack of playing time, saying that the Larkana-born pacer had not played a One Day International (ODI) for Pakistan since August 2022 or a T20 International (T20I) since October 2022.

Dahani was included in the Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for the Asian Games 2023 but did not get to play any matches. He was also called up for the Asia Cup 2023 after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah suffered injuries, but arrived in Sri Lanka after the Green Shirts had already been eliminated from the tournament.

Akram’s comments are likely to be taken in good jest by Dahani, who is known for his sense of humor. However, they also highlight the fact that the 25-year-old needs to find a way to break into Pakistan’s star-studded bowling lineup.

