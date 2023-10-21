Wasim Akram hits back at critics of Pakistan team

Wasim Akram defended Pakistan’s team against selfishness claims.

Pakistan had wins and losses in the World Cup.

Pakistan’s opening pair shone, but Australia posted a high score.

Advertisement

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram defended the team in a recent exchange with a fan who accused the national side of being selfish. This confrontation took place on a local sports show following Pakistan’s 62-run loss to Australia in Bengaluru, India.

Wasim Akram, who led the Pakistani team in two World Cups, responded firmly to the fan’s criticism, emphasizing that the focus should be on evaluating the team’s performance rather than resorting to negativity. He stated, “We are here to talk about the performance of the team. If they play well, we will appreciate them, if they play bad, we will call them out. That is what we are here for. Be positive in life; I feel for people around you, how much negativity you transfer to them.”

Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup had been under scrutiny as they suffered consecutive defeats to arch-rivals India and Australia in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Despite these setbacks, Pakistan managed to secure two victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, with the latter missing some key players.

Their upcoming match against Afghanistan is slated for October 23 in Chennai, known for its tricky and spinning wicket.

In their recent game against Australia, the Pakistani team showed promise initially, with the opening duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique forming a substantial 134-run partnership. This marked the first time that a Pakistani opening pair had a century stand against Australia in a World Cup match. However, Pakistan struggled to maintain momentum and were eventually all out for 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

Australia, batting first, posted an imposing total of 367 runs, which was the highest ever total against Pakistan in the World Cup. Shaheen Afridi, the 23-year-old Pakistani bowler, delivered a standout performance by taking five wickets, marking his second World Cup five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan’s Squad and Remaining Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan: 2 wins, 2 losses in ICC World Cup 2023. 10 teams,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world