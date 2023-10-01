WATCH: Pakistan squad enjoys Heydarbadi cuisine

Pakistani cricket team enjoying their stay in Hyderabad.

They lauded their supporters and organizers’ hospitality.

Team relishing the city’s diverse cuisine.

The Pakistani cricket team, which is now in India for the ICC World Cup 2023, seems to be relishing every bit of their stay in the old city of Hyderabad.

In preparation for the month-long event, the squad has been rigorously practicing through warm-up games while also savoring the city’s delectable local cuisine.

The team, which was captained by Babar Azam in the major cricket competition, enjoyed a special Saturday night, enjoying a lavish dinner at a well-liked restaurant in a city known for its wide variety of delectable foods.

When the Green Shirts arrived, they were welcomed with open arms and shown to their tables while having a smile on their face.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of its team having a great time and enjoying a lively meal in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement 🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

Last week, when the Pakistani team landed in the Indian city, the locals gave them a warm welcome.

Players including captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan were impressed by the reception and expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture on social media, thanking both their supporters and the organizers for the hospitality.

The team has already played a warm-up game against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium while they have been in the city.

Pakistan was defeated by the Kiwis despite the openers’ outstanding effort.

