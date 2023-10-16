WBBL players want to see more South Asian women cricketers in the league

Australian cricketers have called for more South Asian women players in the WBBL.

More South Asian women in WBBL will help develop cricket in the region.

The WBBL season 9 will start on October 19 with final on December 2.

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season 9 premiere ceremony was held in Melbourne on Monday.

Australian athletes participating in the event included Ellyse Perry of the Sydney Sixers, Georgia Wareham of the Melbourne Renegades, Kim Garth of the Melbourne Stars, Jemma Barsby of the Adelaide Strikers, and Alana King of the Perth Scorchers.

Ellyse Perry, the Sydney Sixers captain, stated in a media interview that she would like to see more South Asian women players in the Women’s Big Bash League.

“Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan women’s cricket teams have won some important series which has led to the development of women’s cricket,” Perry said.

“A number of South Asian cricketers are featuring in the upcoming edition of men’s Big Bash this year. The participation of South Asian players in the Women’s Big Bash should also continue,” she added.

Alana King, the captain of the Perth Scorchers, has also stated that she hopes to see more South Asian women players in the WBBL in the future.

“The more South Asian women cricketers play franchise cricket, the more they will learn,” Alana King said.

“Indian cricketers are also playing in the Hundreds, WBBL has also inspired many cricketers. The people of this region love cricket very much,” she added.

The WBBL, in her opinion, is the largest franchise event in women’s cricket.

“The time is not far when we will see more women’s leagues like men’s cricket,” she maintained.

It should be mentioned that the competition will start on October 19 and that Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the championship match on December 2.

