Who will be the one to score more runs, Babar or Rizwan? Know here

Babar will score most runs, as per survey.

Some predicted Kohli to be the highst run scorer.

Ramiz was the preferred commentator.

The excitement around the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has spread throughout the nation, and Pakistani fans have shared their predictions for who will win the title of “Batsman with Most Runs” this year.

Despite Babar Azam’s below-average performance in the mega event thus far, the majority of Pakistanis, according to a recent survey conducted by the multinational market research firm Ipsos, believe he will make the most runs in this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, garnering a whopping 42% of votes.

With 37% of the vote, Mohammad Rizwan behind the team captain, while 7% of Pakistani cricket fans think India’s Virat Kohli will win.

Predictions for additional titles, including as “Best Fielder,” “Wicket Keeper with Most Catches,” and “Most Wicket-Taking Bowler,” were also included in the survey.

Enthusiastic cricket fans have been watching and analyzing every move their favorite players make on the field.

With an astounding 47% of votes, Pakistanis have projected that youthful speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi will win the title of “Most Wicket-Taking Bowler” based either on their analysis or just their love for the players.

His colleagues Shadab Khan with 8%, Hassan Ali with 14%, and Haris Rauf with 19% of the vote all trail him.

The poll indicates that 65% of Pakistanis think that Rizwan, a dedicated wicketkeeper, is the “Wicket Keeper with Most Catches” at the World Cup this year.

With the most catches and run-outs in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, 21% of fans choose Shahdab Khan to earn the title of “Best Fielder.”

Babar also secures the top spot for “Best Player of World Cup” once more, receiving 34% of the survey’s votes.

With 26% of the vote, Muhammad Rizwan is in second place, followed by Virat Kohli with 14%.

It’s also crucial to remember that cricket matches wouldn’t be the same without analysts and fervent cricket fans.

The poll featured a “Preferred Commentators” category because cricket commentators have their own fan base, and it was found that Ramiz Raja was the most popular commentator, chosen by 58% of respondents.

With 19% of the vote, Waqar Younis came in second, followed by Ravi Shastri (6%), and any other commentator (3%).

Finally, the Ipsos poll showed that an overwhelming 82% of participants supported Pakistan when asked who they thought would win if Pakistan and India faced off in the World Cup final.

Furthermore, 15% of respondents supported India, and 3% were unsure how this scenario would turn out.

