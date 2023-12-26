Denied Down Under: Nagal Misses Out on Aus Open Wildcard After Davis Cup Snub

Sumit Nagal misses out after opting out of the Davis Cup clash.

AITA cites commitment to national duty as a reason for rejection.

Nagal, frustrated by the decision, defends grass court preference.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) declined to submit Sumit Nagal’s candidacy, which prevented the top-ranked singles player in India from receiving a wildcard entry into the 2024 Australian Open.

This comes after Nagal withdrew from the Davis Cup match against Pakistan the following year.

“Anil Dhupar [AITA secretary general] had called me and said he won’t send the nomination since I said no to the Davis Cup,” Nagal said on Monday. “To be honest, getting this call from him and hearing him say this was a bummer. I really hope things will get better in future or else tennis is going to die even faster in India.”

Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar pulled out of India’s Davis Cup match against Pakistan last month. The match was scheduled to take place in Islamabad in February 2024.

“One cannot expect to pull out of a Davis Cup assignment for the country and then expect something in return from the federation. Why should we send anything from our end to nominate him? AITA had to take a stand against such things at some point,” Dhupar said.

Nagal also spoke candidly about his choice to forego a visit to Pakistan. Nagal played in India’s Davis Cup World Group II home match against Morocco in Lucknow in September, winning both of his singles matches in the 3-1 victory.

“My opting out for Davis Cup was majorly because of it being played on grass,” Nagal said. “It is really sad to see this decision coming after looking at my performance in Lucknow and securing the win for the country. I have missed Wimbledon for the same reasons as well in the past.”

Nagal is presently ranked 138, having begun the year outside the top 500.

Since Nagal at the Australian Open in 2021, no Indian singles player has taken part in a Grand Slam main event. Additionally, at the 2020 US Open, he became the first male Indian to win a main-draw Slam singles match since Somdev Devvarman in 2013.

Nagal’s only chance to get into the Australian Open main draw in 2024 will be to compete in the qualifying rounds in Melbourne the following month.

