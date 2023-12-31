How well will Babar Azam perform in 2024? Watch what Nasser Hussain has to say

Nasser Hussain prophesies an exceptional 2024 for Babar Azam.

Hussain believes relinquishing the captaincy could allow Babar to prioritize his batting.

Hussain also predicts a stellar year for Virat Kohli.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has been prophesied by Nasser Hussain to have an incredible 2024. Former England captain Hussain made his forecast in a video that the International Cricket Council (ICC) made available.

Nasser Hussain said that he thought Babar Azam could be able to focus more on his batting skills if he gave up the captaincy.

“The biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get shed load of runs. They need him to get runs. There will be a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. They got to the finals last time. They will need their ex-skipper to put in a real performance,” he added.

Nasser Hussain chooses Babar & Virat as the SUPERSTARS to perform the best in 2024.

Hussain forecasted a fantastic year for Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli in addition to Babar.

