Inoue Clinches Victory: Makes History in 10 Rounds Against Tapales

Inoue: Two-weight undisputed champ, 10th-round knockout.

Precision and power triple punches against Tapales.

122-pound win adds to Inoue’s legend; eyes 2024 super bantamweight success.

Advertisement

In a spectacular display of skill and resilience, Naoya Inoue, known as the “Monster,” etched his name in boxing history by securing a 10th-round knockout against unified titleholder Marlon Tapales at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. This victory not only reaffirmed Inoue’s status as a pound-for-pound great but also marked his achievement as the first four-belt, undisputed champion in two weight classes, a feat previously matched only by Terence Crawford.

The bout, which took place on a Tuesday morning, proved to be more competitive than anticipated, as Tapales showcased impressive resilience and adaptability. Despite facing a formidable opponent in the Filipino southpaw, Inoue demonstrated why he is considered a legendary figure in the sport.

Already a four-division champion, Inoue’s victory at 122 pounds added another chapter to his storied career. The Japanese sensation acknowledged the challenge posed by Tapales and expressed gratitude, stating, “First and foremost, I would like to give a big shout-out to Marlon Tapales for taking the fight with me.”

Inoue’s dominance in the ring was evident in the statistics, with CompuBox reporting that he landed almost three times the number of punches compared to Tapales. His precision and power shots played a crucial role in gradually breaking down his opponent.

Tapales, the 31-year-old unified titleholder, displayed a clever fighting style and resilience, making Inoue work hard for the victory. Despite facing challenges in the middle rounds, including a significant left hook in Round 4, Tapales continued to press forward.

The climax of the fight came in Round 10 when Inoue’s exceptional precision overwhelmed Tapales, leading to a well-executed right cross that breached Tapales’s defense and resulted in a delayed knockdown. Referee Celestino Ruiz halted the bout at 1:02 of the round as Tapales couldn’t rise to his feet in time.

Advertisement

Inoue’s achievement of becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in such a short span after his first accomplishment is a testament to his skill, determination, and status as one of the sport’s elite. The victory sets the stage for Inoue’s future endeavors in the super bantamweight division, as he looks to showcase himself in an even finer form in 2024.

Also Read LeBron Unleashes Career-High 40, Rescues Lakers From Skid LeBron James explodes for a career-high 40 points. 38-year-old LeBron calls it...