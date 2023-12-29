Odegaard blames “little details” as Arsenal stumble at home

Arsenal suffered their first home loss of the season to West Ham.

Martin Odegaard acknowledged missed opportunities.

Mikel Arteta focused on learning from the loss.

Advertisement

Following Arsenal’s humiliating 2-0 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday, Martin Odegaard spoke candidly.

Despite having 74 percent of possession and 30 shots on goal, Arsenal lost their first home game of the year.

“I think we created more than enough to score goals to win the game and it was the little details and the little last pass or the finish that was missing today,” he said afterwards.

“We have to learn from it and make sure we get sharper and better in front of the goals.

“The goals we conceded were too easy, so definitely in front of the goals, inside the boxes, that’s where the games are decided. We weren’t good enough today.”

The captain expressed his disappointment that Arsenal was unable to conclude the year at home with victory.

Advertisement

“It’s a tough one. We always want to give the fans a good performance, we always want to win. It was the last home game of the year so we wanted to finish off in style, but today wasn’t the day and we have to look at ourselves and we have to learn and move on,” he said.

“It’s another game in a very short time so it’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves, we have to move on and learn.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I think we’ve been very, very consistent, especially with performances. We could have had more points for different reasons. But it’s where we are and as well we are through in the Champions League in a really convincing way.

“We have managed three and a half months with some big injuries as well and that’s credit to the boys, so I’m really happy with what they’re doing. We can improve, yes, we want to evolve, yes, and that will be the target for the next coming games.”

Also Read Gabriel’s Header Seals Arsenal’s Lead Against Liverpool Gabriel's header seals Arsenal's win at Anfield. Gunners break nine-year Anfield curse,...