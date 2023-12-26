PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as Pakistan’s ‘High-Performance’ coach

Yasir Arafat takes on a key role for the New Zealand tour.

Arafat will oversee a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand in January.

He has extensive coaching experience.

Yasir Arafat, a former all-round player, has been appointed as the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team’s High-Performance Coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Arafat will be in command when the Green Shirts embark on their New Zealand Tour, which includes a five-match T20I series in January.

“Former Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the High-Performance Coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He will be part of the team management for the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand scheduled from 12 to 21 January, 2024 in New Zealand,” the PCB said in a brief press release.

“He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so. He has also worked as bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers. Recently, he worked as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team.

“Besides coaching, Yasir has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket around the globe, including appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

“Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from 29 December to 2 January for the preparation of the tour,” it concluded.

Thirteen of the 27 international matches the former Pakistani athlete participated in were T20 games. He also played for the Green Shirts in their 2009 T20 World Cup victory. However, he only participated in one game of the main competition.

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle, which will end on January 7.

Pakistan’s first Twenty20 International (T20I) match against New Zealand is set for January 12, just five days after the Test series ends.

