PCB meet: Ashraf cheers on players, Hafeez pushes for changes

The national cricket squad and Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB Management Committee, met on Saturday.

Salman Naseer, the chief executive officer, was also present at the meeting. The players’ morale was bolstered when Ashraf commended their tenacity during the Melbourne Test. He placed special emphasis on motivating the younger players.

On this occasion, Ashraf was informed by Team Director Mohammad Hafeez that the squad ought to have been transported to Australia at least three weeks prior to the first Test in order to synchronize with challenging conditions. Additionally, he said that holding a longer camp would have been suitable. Hafeez also stressed the importance of improving the domestic cricket setup.

Chairman MC was informed by Captain Shan Masood that certain players have expressed dissatisfaction over not being paid for home games. He emphasized that this problem has to be fixed. In response, Salman Naseer said that everyone had received payment.

Because the second Test ended a day early, Ashraf was unable to attend the match. He will now go to the Sunday dinner hosted by the prime minister of Australia.

