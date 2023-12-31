Warner to play his farewell Test as Australia announces Playing XI

David Warner will play his final Test for Australia in Sydney.

Australia retained the same squad for the final Test.

Pakistan seeks its first Test win in Australia in almost 30 years.

With the opening batter selected in an unchanged Australia lineup for the third and final test against Pakistan in Sydney next week, David Warner will have the farewell to his hometown from Test cricket that he so desperately wanted.

With the Australians leading the series 2-0 and Warner having declared in June that he wanted to end his 12-year test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the 37-year-old’s wish has come true.

“The National Selection Panel have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the test series,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final test match and his incredible career at his home ground.”

Due to a deficiency of test runs, Sydneysider Warner’s form was questioned before into the current series. However, his quick 164 in the first innings of the first test in Perth dispelled any questions about his place in the squad.

After Australia won the first test by a margin of 360 runs, Pat Cummins won the second test in Melbourne last week with a man-of-the-match display that saw Pakistan lose by 79 runs over the course of four days.

The Australians, who had won 10 of the last 12 tests since Cummins assumed captaincy ahead of the 2021–22 Ashes series, won the series for the fourth time in a row at home.

Pakistan is hoping to win their first test match in Australia in almost thirty years when they take on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

