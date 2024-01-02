Djokovic battles through wrist pain as Australian Open nears

Djokovic wins against Lehecka 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 despite battling a wrist injury.

Injury scare in first two sets, medical timeout before dominating the third set.

Djokovic was replaced in mixed doubles for Serbia due to a wrist concern.

Against Jiri Lehecka in Tuesday’s United Cup, Novak Djokovic nearly suffered an injury.

After receiving treatment for a wrist injury, the world number one player persevered and won 6-1 6-7(3) 6-1 to equalize the score between Serbia and the Czech Republic in the mixed team competition.

This month, Djokovic is likely to win an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title. During practice, he appeared dissatisfied with his right wrist and made periodic grimaces during the opening set.

After the first set, the Serb’s trainer examined his wrist, and Lehecka saw an opening and won the second set in a tiebreak.

Before the third set began, Djokovic used a medical timeout. He returned with a vengeance, building a 5-0 lead before winning the match.

Following the victory, the 36-year-old reported that his wrist hurt.

“But I managed to play it through and it’s not the first or the last time,” he added. “These things happen. You just have to manage and find a solution.

“Let’s see what happens now.”

Hamad Medjedovic has taken Djokovic’s position in the championship mixed doubles match, where he was supposed to partner with Olga Danilovic.

The Czechs had already taken a 1-0 lead thanks to a victory by Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova over Danilovic 6-1 3-6 6-3.

In their Group B opening, Greece was taken aback by Chile. In the mixed doubles final at Sydney’s Ken Rosewell Arena, Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas were defeated 6-7(5) 6-3 10-6 by Daniela Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera.

After the Greeks opted not to field Australian Open runner-up Tsitsipas in the singles, Chile’s Jarry defeated Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-3 3-6 7-5 to even the tie. Sakkari had defeated Seguel 6-0 6-1 in the opening set.

Melbourne Park will host the Australian Open Grand Slam from January 14–28.

