Floyd Mayweather Reveals Top Three Modern-Day Boxing Stars

Mayweather’s picks: ‘Canelo,’ Garcia, and ‘Tank.’

Haney out for lower pay-per-view numbers.

Pacquiao teases Mayweather rematch; response pending.

Floyd Mayweather shared his perspective on the three best fighters currently making waves in the sport. According to Mayweather, the cream of the crop includes Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

While many expected Devin Haney to be among the top three, Mayweather’s exclusion of Haney seems to be based on the significantly lower pay-per-view numbers associated with the young boxer in comparison to the other three stars.

Mayweather, a boxing icon known for his strategic prowess and undefeated record, holds a unique position in the sport, making his insights on the current boxing landscape highly anticipated and widely discussed among fans.

The exclusion of Haney from Mayweather’s list has sparked discussions within the boxing community, highlighting the importance of not only in-ring performances but also commercial success and appeal.

As fans eagerly await Mayweather’s return to the ring, speculation has been fueled by Manny Pacquiao’s announcement of his intention to have a rematch with Mayweather. Nearly a decade after their historic ‘Fight of the Century,’ Pacquiao revealed his plans during RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event.

Despite Mayweather’s decisive victory over Pacquiao in their previous bout, the Filipino legend expressed excitement about the potential rematch, stating, “Floyd Mayweather, I thought you wouldn’t want me to say that. I am excited for that. Thank you for always supporting RIZIN promotions.”

As of now, Mayweather has not officially responded to Pacquiao’s announcement, leaving the boxing world in suspense regarding whether the rematch will materialize and whether it will be recorded in their professional records.

Both Mayweather and Pacquiao have engaged in exhibition matches since retiring from professional boxing. Mayweather boasts an impressive 50-0 record, having stepped away from the ring six years ago, while Pacquiao concluded his career in 2021 after a defeat to Yordenis Ugas for the world title.

While Pacquiao has already scheduled an exhibition fight against muay thai legend Buakaw Banchamek in Thailand for April, the potential Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch remains a tantalizing prospect for fans worldwide.

