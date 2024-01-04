Rohit Sharma Criticizes ICC and Others as Cape Town Test Wraps Up in Two Days

Rohit Sharma responds to pitch criticism after India-South Africa Test.

Questions rating inconsistency, cites World Cup Final pitch in Ahmedabad.

India levels series, chasing 78 on challenging pitch.

In a bold response to the intense scrutiny of Indian pitches, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has taken a swipe at the ICC and the British-Australian media following the conclusion of the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, which wrapped up within two days.

The match witnessed an astonishing turn of events as only 642 deliveries were bowled, resulting in 33 wickets falling—a historic occurrence in Test cricket. Notably, this marked the first time in history that a Test match concluded so swiftly in terms of deliveries, surpassing the 1932 Test between Australia and South Africa.

While the British and Australian media have been vocal in their criticism of Indian pitches in the past, there was a notable absence of uproar regarding the Cape Town pitch. Reacting to this, Rohit Sharma expressed his views during the post-match press conference.

“I don’t mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India & doesn’t complain about Indian pitches. You come here to challenge yourself, and when people come to India, it is challenging as well,” stated Rohit Sharma.

The Indian captain further pointed out the inconsistency in pitch assessments, referencing the ICC’s “below average” rating for the World Cup Final pitch in Ahmedabad, which was low and slow. Rohit urged match referees to focus on the pitch’s characteristics rather than the country where the match is played.

“World Cup final pitch rated Below Average. I mean a guy scored a hundred. I still can’t believe that the World Cup final was rated below average. A batter got a hundred. How can that be a poor pitch?” questioned Rohit Sharma.

In the gripping second Test, India successfully chased down a target of 78 on a challenging pitch, leveling the two-match series. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played aggressively, contributing 28 runs off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary. Captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 16 as India secured victory.

South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram’s remarkable 106, were bowled out for 176. Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive figures of six for 61 and Mohammed Siraj’s crucial six for 15 played pivotal roles in India’s comprehensive win.

The second Test’s swift conclusion has reignited the debate on the nature of pitches in international cricket, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge against the critics.

