Sean O’Malley Sets Sights on Surpassing McGregor’s Legacy in 2024

O’Malley targets global stardom, surpassing McGregor in 2024.

Key title defense for champion status.

Inspired by McGregor, O’Malley dreams big, capitalizing on new possibilities.

Sean O’Malley aims to surpass the legacy of one of the UFC’s biggest names, Conor McGregor, in the year 2024. O’Malley, who claimed the title by dethroning Aljamain Sterling in August, is gearing up for his first title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on March 9 in the UFC 299 headliner.

Having faced defeat only once in his MMA career against Vera, O’Malley sees this rematch as a crucial step in solidifying his championship status. In an interview with ESPN’s Megan Olivi, O’Malley expressed his desire to be the biggest star not only in combat sports but in all of sports by the end of 2024.

“I would like to get another one in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports – not just combat sports,” O’Malley stated. Drawing parallels with McGregor’s meteoric rise, O’Malley acknowledges the impact of the Irish fighter on the sport’s popularity and wants to emulate that success.

While some may view O’Malley’s aspirations as an attempt to follow in McGregor’s footsteps, the champion sees it as a natural progression and a testament to the growth of the UFC. O’Malley believes that putting on two stellar performances in 2024 could elevate him to the status of a global sports icon, akin to McGregor’s influence during his prime.

“UFC has grown 40, 50 percent since Conor was really in his prime. COVID really boosted the UFC, so I had more opportunities to go out there and be a star,” O’Malley explained. He sees the current landscape as offering more opportunities for fighters to become household names, and he aims to capitalize on that momentum.

Reflecting on McGregor’s recent announcement of a comeback against Michael Chandler in June 2024, O’Malley expressed admiration for the former double champion. He believes that McGregor’s success has expanded the realm of possibilities for fighters, allowing them to dream bigger and set higher financial goals.

“I believed in myself and wanted to do stuff like that before Conor kind of came on the scene and did it. But the fact that he did it allows me to even dream bigger. Like, ‘Oh, he can make $100 million, I want to make $200 million.’ I can dream bigger now because of what he’s done. I foresee that in my future,” O’Malley declared.

As O’Malley gears up for a pivotal year in his career, the MMA community eagerly awaits to see if he can indeed carve out a legacy that surpasses even the legendary Conor McGregor.

