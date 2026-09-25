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Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals

Noor Zaman defeated Hong Kong’s player 3-1 to book his place in the semifinals. He won the match 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan is assured of two medals in the squash event at the Asian Games after Noor Zaman joined fellow Pakistani player Muhammad Asim Khan in reaching the men’s singles semifinals.

Noor Zaman defeated Hong Kong’s player 3-1 to book his place in the semifinals. He won the match 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.

With Noor Zaman advancing to the semifinals, Pakistan’s confirmed medal tally at the Asian Games has increased to four.

Pakistan has already secured bronze medals through its women’s cricket team and Asim Khan in the 60-kilogram mixed martial arts category.

Both Noor Zaman and Muhammad Asim Khan are now guaranteed medals in the squash event after reaching the semifinals.

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