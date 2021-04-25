Adsense 970×250

Babar Azam Breaks another Record of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 03:08 pm
Adsense 300×600
Babar Azam
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam added another record to his name when he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 T20I runs.

According to the details, Babar Azam was able to achieve the impressive feat from just 52 T20I innings whereas Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who previously held the record, managed to do the same in just 56 innings.

The new record from the Pakistani skipper comes shortly after he outclassed Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, earlier this month.

Azam now sits on top of ICC’s ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Kohli is number 2 with 857 points.

Babar Azam made the new record while playing against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I match of the series against Harare.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (C/wk), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali. Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan
6 hours ago
Pakistan opts to bat in third and final T20I against Zimbabwe

Pakistan on Sunday decided to bat first after winning the toss against...
Pakistan
10 hours ago
3rd T20I: Zimbabwe eye a historic series victory over Pakistan

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third and final...
asif
1 day ago
PAK vs ZIM: Annoyed fans lash out at Asif Ali on social media

The angry cricket lovers lashed out at Asif Ali for his poor...
pcb
1 day ago
Shoaib Malik slams PCB after embarrassing T20 defeat against Zimbabwe

Star All-rounder Shoaib Malik slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
2 days ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Pak Vs Zim
2 days ago
PAK Vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs

On Friday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second match...

Recent News

Bjorn Fortuin accepts Islam
8 mins ago
South African Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin Accepts Islam Along With His Wife

South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin has embraced Islam along with his wife...
PM Imran
1 hour ago
My Only Aim Is To Eradicate Corruption From The Country: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Sunday (today) said that the nation...
Shaista Lodhi
1 hour ago
Shaista Lodhi Opens Up About Her Divorce & How She Tackled the Heartbreak

Famed TV host and doctor, Shaista Lodhi has recently opened up about...
Android 11 Launch the Motorola One 5G UW
2 hours ago
Android 11 Launches the Motorola One 5G UW

Motorola One 5G UW from Verizon receives the Android 11 update. This...