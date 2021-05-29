IPL 2021: BCCI decides to conduct remaining matches in UAE

IPL was stopped as many of the players and the team official’s tested positive for coronavirus and BCCI decides to move the remaining matches to UAE.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended due to the coronavirus and would be resumed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Further, the BCCI told that they will ask the global governing body to give them more time to decide on whether the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November should be held in India.

When the IPL was half-finished it was stopped on May 4 as many players and team officials tested positive for COVID, despite being in bio-secure bubbles.

BCCI is continuously negotiations with other countries and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on when to schedule the remaining matches.

The BCCI told that they are moving the remaining matches to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as last year also they hosted all the remaining IPL matches and the reason they mentioned was because of the monsoon season and did not mention the pandemic.

BCCI told that a special general meeting had “unanimously agreed” for the remaining matches to be hosted by the UAE “considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.”