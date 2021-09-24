ICC releases official anthem for Men’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official anthem for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, Live the Game. The anthem has been composed by Indian music director, Amit Trivedi.

The anthem’s video features avatars of Indian captain Virat Kohli, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan, and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The short depicts young fans being transported to the exciting world of T20I cricket, where they can play with their favorite players while listening to a catchy tune that kept the players dancing all week.

A production crew of around 40 individuals, including designers, modelers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors, worked on the avatar animation, which utilized a brand-new broadcast technique that merges both 3D and 2D effects.

“T20I cricket has proven time and time again that it can engage fans of all ages, and I’m excited to bring some fireworks to the stadiums in the UAE and for those watching all over the world,” said Pollard.

The T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 in Oman and the UAE. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

Maxwell can’t wait to get started.

