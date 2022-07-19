“Give me 20 minutes with him, I will help him”, says Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar said he can bring back former Kohli.

Ha asked for just 20 mins with him.

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, requested 20 minutes with Virat Kohli to assist the former Indian captain in regaining his form.

Gavaskar, speaking to the media, emphasised the problems Kohli had when playing on an off-stump line.

“Give me 20 minutes with him [Virat Kohli], I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line,” said Sunil Gavaskar.

“Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him,” he maintained.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that it would take some time for Kohli to regain his form.”I think we just have to wait and see when he comes back, whether it helps or not helps. As I said, he is allowed a few failures, look at his record for India, 70 international hundreds. I mean, he has got runs in all formats of the game, in all conditions,” Gavaskar added.

“Let’s be patient, let’s not rush things. We, somehow in India, hurry once a player reaches 32, 33, we all the time, look to push him out of the team when they have so much more to contribute. Let’s be patient with Kohli as well. All these greats who have served Indian cricket are allowed a few failures,” the former Indian captain concluded.

Kohli has not hit a single century in international cricket since 2019.

Kohli, who was omitted from the Indian side for the forthcoming T20I series against the West Indies, had scored just 33 runs in two ODIs against England before to his dismissal. He scored 12 runs in two T20 internationals against the same opposition.

