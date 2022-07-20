Green Shirts will play 12 home series in FTP 2023-27

Pakistan will play fewer Tests than the rest of the nations.

PCB CEO said FTP 2023-27 is nearly completed.

Pakistan is likely to play at least 133 matches in the cycle.

The Green Shirts will play 12 home series throughout the next two cycles of the ICC’s Future Tour Programs, causing cricketing venues in Pakistan to be alive with activity.

According to specifics, the FTP 2023 to 2027 is nearly complete. In a recent remark, PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain stated that FTP is 80 percent final. During the July 25-26 ICC summit in Birmingham, member nations will discuss this matter further.

Cricket Pakistan has a copy of the next two FTP cycles, but alterations are still possible. At least 133 bilateral series matches will be played by Pakistan, including 29 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 55 T20Is. The matches from ICC and ACC competitions are excluded.

Pakistan has played fewer matches than West Indies (146) and Bangladesh (148). (144). They will also participate in fewer Tests than these two nations.

England will play 42 Tests, Australia will play 41, India and Bangladesh will play 38 and 34, respectively, while Pakistan will play only 29.

Except for Bangladesh (59) and Sri Lanka (58), all other nations will play fewer than 50 ODIs.

15 of Pakistan’s 27 series will be played abroad, while 12 will be played on the home pitch. In the next two cycles, Green Shirts will face Sri Lanka and Australia four times each. Three series versus England and Bangladesh are scheduled. Three series against South Africa, Afghanistan, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, and one against the Netherlands. India is not involved in any series at this time.

Pakistan’s FTP from 2023-2027

June-July 2023: Two Tests, Five ODIs, and One T20I against Sri Lanka (Away)

August 2023: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Oct/Nov 2023: ICC World Cup in India

Dec 2023/Jan 2024: Three Tests against Australia (Away)

Feb/March 2024: Three Tests, Three T20Is (Home)

May 2024: Three T20Is respectively against the Netherlands, Ireland and England (Away)

June 2024: ICC T20 World Cup in USA/West Indies

August 2024: Two Tests against Bangladesh (Home)

October 2024: Three Tests against England (Home)

November 2024: Three ODIs, Three T20Is against Australia (Away)

Nov/Dec 2024: Three ODIs, Three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

Dec 2024/ Jan 2025: Two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa (Away)

January 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand (Away)

February 2025: Triangular series (Home)

February/March 2025: ICC Champions Trophy hosted by Green Shirts.

May 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh (Home)

August 2025: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Sep/Oct 2025: Three T20Is and Three ODIs against Ireland (Home)

October 2025: Two Tests, Three ODIs, and Three T20Is against South Africa (Home)

November 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

Jan/Feb 2026: Three T20Is against Australia (Home)

Feb/March 2026: ICC T20 World Cup in India/Sri Lanka

March 2026: Three ODIs against Australia (Home)

March/April 2026: Two Tests, Three ODIs, and Three T20Is against Bangladesh (Away)

April/May 2026: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

July 2026: Three Tests and Three ODIs against West Indies (Away)

Aug/Sept 2026: Three Tests against England (Away)

October 2026: Three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

October 2026: Triangular series (Home)

November 2026: Two Tests against Sri Lanka (Home)

March 2027: Two Tests against New Zealand (Home)

