Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers
KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers

KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers

Articles
Advertisement
KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers

Credits: Twitter

Advertisement
  • KPL is scheduled to begin on August 11.
  • Many prominent players will be a part of it.
  • KPL recently revealed the draft order for the tournament.
Advertisement

KPL 2022: The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchises have declared their retentions for the upcoming second instalment of the tournament.

KPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 11 and will include prominent cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, and others.

Here is a list of players retained by franchises for the KPL 2022 season after a number of clubs elected to exercise their right to retain players.

  • Rawalakot Hawks: Ahmed Shehzad (Platinum), Hussain Talat (Platinum), Asif Afridi (Diamond), Zaman Khan (Diamond)
  • Overseas Warriors: Azam Khan (Platinum), Kamran Ghulam (Platinum), Sohail Khan (Diamond)
    • Advertisement
  • Muzaffarabad Tigers: Anwar Ali (Diamond), Zeeshan Ashraf (Gold), Arshad Iqbal (Gold)
    • Iftikhar Ahmed was swapped with Sohaib Maqsood in the Platinum category
  • Bagh Stallions: Amir Yamin, Mohammad Imran Jnr.
    Advertisement
    • Sohaib Maqsood was recently swapped in by the franchise
  • Kotli Lions: Ahsan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman
  • Mirpur Royals: Salman Irshad, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed
    • Advertisement
  • Jammu Janbaz: No retentions
    • The new franchise did enlist Sharjeel Khan as their icon player
Advertisement

Below is the draft order for KPL 2022:

Advertisement

Also Read

PCB forbids centrally contracted players from playing in KPL
PCB forbids centrally contracted players from playing in KPL

Kashmir Premier League will not feature any centrally contracted players from Pakistan....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story