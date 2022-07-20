KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers

KPL is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Many prominent players will be a part of it.

KPL recently revealed the draft order for the tournament.

KPL 2022: The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchises have declared their retentions for the upcoming second instalment of the tournament.

KPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 11 and will include prominent cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, and others.

Here is a list of players retained by franchises for the KPL 2022 season after a number of clubs elected to exercise their right to retain players.

Rawalakot Hawks: Ahmed Shehzad (Platinum), Hussain Talat (Platinum), Asif Afridi (Diamond), Zaman Khan (Diamond)

Muzaffarabad Tigers: Anwar Ali (Diamond), Zeeshan Ashraf (Gold), Arshad Iqbal (Gold)
Iftikhar Ahmed was swapped with Sohaib Maqsood in the Platinum category

Bagh Stallions: Amir Yamin, Mohammad Imran Jnr.
Sohaib Maqsood was recently swapped in by the franchise

Amir Yamin, Mohammad Imran Jnr. Kotli Lions: Ahsan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman

Ahsan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman Mirpur Royals: Salman Irshad, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed

Jammu Janbaz: No retentions
The new franchise did enlist Sharjeel Khan as their icon player

No retentions

Below is the draft order for KPL 2022:

