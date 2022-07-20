KPL 2022: Retentions and draft orders revealed by tournament organizers

PCB forbids centrally contracted players from playing in KPL
Kashmir Premier League will not feature any centrally contracted players from Pakistan....
KPL 2022: The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchises have declared their retentions for the upcoming second instalment of the tournament.
KPL 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 11 and will include prominent cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, and others.
Here is a list of players retained by franchises for the KPL 2022 season after a number of clubs elected to exercise their right to retain players.
Here are the Retentions 👇
Everyone is gearing up for the KPL draft 2022 🔥#KPL #KheloAazadiSe #KPL2022 pic.twitter.com/BQcp5TP0jQ
— Kashmir Premier League (@kpl_20) July 20, 2022
Below is the draft order for KPL 2022:
