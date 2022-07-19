Nasser Hussain advises Indian hitters to prepare well for left-arm pace attack

Nasser advised Indian batters to be prepared for left-hand pacers.

He recalled Amir and Shaheens’ destructive bowling.

Pakistan and India will come face to face in the T20 World Cup later this year.

As the ICC T20 World Cup approaches, former England captain turned commentator and cricket expert Nasser Hussain advises the Indian cricket squad to properly prepare for left-arm pacers.

Nasser, when discussing India’s inability to deal with ferocious left-arm pacers, remembered Mohammad Amir’s performance against their archrivals in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and Shaheen Shah’s destruction of India in the previous T20 World Cup.

Fast inswinging deliveries from left-handed rapid pacers have frequently been tough for Indian hitters to handle. In the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Trent Boult grabbed the key wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to secure a victory.

Regarding these matters, Nasser Hussain stated: “India needs to learn how to play left-arm fast bowlers a bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew India away in T20 WorldCup and Mohammad Amir blew India away in the final of Champions Trophy 2017.”

Pakistan is scheduled to lock horns with India in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 23, and after claiming their first-ever victory against their archrivals in an ICC-hosted event, the Men in Green will be hoping to assert their dominance even further.

