Nasser Hussain shares his critical review over ICC’s proposed schedule

Nasser says ICC need to reconsider the schedule.

Stokes announces retirement from ODI at just 31 years of age.

The T20 format is gaining more popularity.

Ben Stokes’ early retirement from ODIs has prompted the cricket community to voice reservations about the players’ schedules. Similarly, former England captain Nasser Hussain stated that the new schedule of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will eventually break the players.

Hussain believes that the amount of cricket being played today may eventually force players to retire from specific formats and reduce their average career span as a result of the heavy burden.

Test cricket’s demise was once predicted, but ODIs have since supplanted the longest format, which is now the least popular.

“It is disappointing news, to say the least, but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players. If the ICC just keeps putting on ICC events and individual boards just keep filling the gaps with as much cricket as possible, eventually these cricketers will just say I’m done. Stokes is done with one format aged 31, which can’t be right, really. The schedule needs looking at, it is a bit of a joke at the moment,” says Nasser Hussain

Additionally, the T20 franchise has gained a great deal of prominence, and many players prefer to participate in T20 franchise cricket as opposed to the international format.

