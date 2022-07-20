On this Day: Fakhar Zaman scored 1st double ton for Pakistan

Fakhar became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century.

He achieved this feat in the 4th ODI against Zimbabwe in 2018.

He registered the highest opening partnership along with Imam.

Advertisement

On this day in 2018, Pakistan’s left-arm destructive batsman Fakhar Zaman became the first player to score a double century for the national team. He achieved the feat against hosts Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club.

He surpassed Pakistan’s veteran batsman Saeed Anwar who scored 194 runs against arch-rivals India on 21 May 1997.

Pakistan’s first ODI double century ✅ Pakistan’s highest ODI total ✅ The highest opening partnership for Pakistan in ODIs ✅ Advertisement Pakistan’s second-biggest ODI win ✅ 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2018, @FakharZamanLive became the first 🇵🇰 batter to score an ODI double century 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/xRrYfgttOb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

Pakistan’s then captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, in the 4th ODI of the 5-match series, won the toss and decided to bat first. Opening batsmen Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq registered the highest 1st wicket partnership (304) in the history of ODI for Pakistan.

The Shaheens piled up 399 runs as Fakhar scored 210 unbeaten including 24 fours and 5 maximums, while Imam scored 113 including 8 fours before hosts’ leg-spin bowler Wellington Masakadza dismissed him off Tarisai Musakanda. Right-hand batsman Asif Ali also played a remarkable inning after he scored 50 runs off just 22 balls including 5 fours and 3 maximums.

Advertisement

In response to a target of 400, the hosts only managed to score 155 runs in 42.4 overs as all-rounder Shadab Khan destroyed their batting line-up after taking 4 wickets for 28 runs with an economy rate of 3.23.

The Men in Green won the match by 244 runs. This was the 2nd biggest win. The 1st was against Ireland by 255 runs in 2016.

Also Read ‘I want the dollar not to break my 210 runs record’: Fakhar Zaman Pakistan left-arm destructive batter Fakhar Zaman passed a hilarious comment during an...