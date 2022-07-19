Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: England security team visits National Stadium for inspection

  • England security has arrived in Karachi to inspect the arrangements.
  • They will fly to Multan tonight.
  • England will be touring Pakistan for the first time since 2005.
PAK vs ENG: A delegation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) visited National Stadium to inspect the facilities for the impending England tour of Pakistan.

The delegation for security consists of Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr, and Reg Dickson. Members of the security delegation visited the entrances and exits, the stadium, the main building, and the stands.

The security official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) briefed the visiting group. The visitors also travelled from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium to inspect the arrangements.

The delegation will depart for Multan tonight, followed by Lahore and Rawalpindi tomorrow. After this delegation submits its report to the ECB, the sites for seven Twenty20 Internationals will be determined.

England will visit Pakistan for the first time after 2005. Remember that England cancelled their tour last year, followed by New Zealand’s eleventh-hour departure from the Pakistan tour citing security concerns.

