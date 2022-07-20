SL vs PAK: “A historic chase to remember”, Twitter lauds Pakistan

Pakistan recorded a historic chase at the Galle International Stadium as they defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets.

Right-arm batter Abdullah Shafique had a memorable inning of 160 runs with 7 fours and a maximum. This is also his career’s highest score in 6 matches.

Pakistan made history as the national team chased the highest target (342) at the venue.

The Shaheens also made the record for the most successful cases in Test history.

Cricketers, fans and politicians lauded Pakistan on their victory.

Awesome @imabd28 innings … we have seen such a wonderful knock after a long time, especially in the fourth innings and the way the pitch was playing. He took his full turn and that's under tremendous pressure… one of the best from a Pakistani I have ever seen… take a bow ! — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 20, 2022

An incredible & heroic stuff by @imabd28 & @babarazam258 leads green shirts to a brilliant victory with a historic test run chase. Abdullah proved to be the most reliable & consistent player showing his great cricketing skills. Way to go young gun. #TeamGreen 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/tb5AWU9svA — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) July 20, 2022

– A remarkable and historic victory at Galle! 👏🏼

– A remarkable and historic victory at Galle! 👏🏼

Pakistan team is growing from strength to strength, congratulations to @babarazam258 & the boys. Thumbsup to @imabd28 for his performance, keep it up & all the best for the next Test!#SLvPAK #Cricket #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 20, 2022

A day to remember in the history of Pakistan Cricket team broke 145 years test record by chasing down the record 300+ runs at Galle.

Congratulations Pakistan

🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#PAKvSL#AbdullahShafique #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/HJDKkMAyem — Zohaib Iqbal (@iamzohaib_iqbal) July 20, 2022

Astounding victory Pakistan. Abdullah, the rockstar. Babar, the forever star. Congratulations Pakistan. Hats off to the Sri Lankans – a beautiful resilient nation. You gave it your best shot. — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) July 20, 2022

⭐ 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 📚 Pakistan has pulled off a miraculous victory and taken a 1⃣-0⃣ lead in the series 🙌#SLvPAK #WTC23 #BabarAzam #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/emucPy838C — CricWick (@CricWick) July 20, 2022

This #teamPakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did !! Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 .And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28 . So calm and organised and classy. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 20, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings. Despite some hiccups & rain scare you made it. Outstanding batting by Abdullah Shafique, @babarazam258 & @iMRizwanPak. Good bowling by Nawaz. Mashallah you have become a formidable pack. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 20, 2022

Dear Abdullah Shafique Now the whole country is proud of You ❤️

Way to go Champ

Advertisement #AbdullahShafique #PAKvsSL #PAKvSL #Galle pic.twitter.com/ngbvasA3Ge — hamzakaleem (@hamzakaleem5) July 20, 2022

