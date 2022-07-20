Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: “A historic chase to remember”, Twitter lauds Pakistan

SL vs PAK: “A historic chase to remember”, Twitter lauds Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: “A historic chase to remember”, Twitter lauds Pakistan

Credits: Twitter

Advertisement

Pakistan recorded a historic chase at the Galle International Stadium as they defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets.

Right-arm batter Abdullah Shafique had a memorable inning of 160 runs with 7 fours and a maximum. This is also his career’s highest score in 6 matches.

Pakistan made history as the national team chased the highest target (342) at the venue.

The Shaheens also made the record for the most successful cases in Test history.

Cricketers, fans and politicians lauded Pakistan on their victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 as Pakistan completes record chase of 342

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique scores 160 unbeaten as Pakistan completes the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story